SailPoint appoints Wendy Wu as CMO

SailPoint announced the appointment of Wendy Wu as Chief Marketing Officer. Wendy’s appointment will build on a period of strong demand for SailPoint’s Identity Platform and support SailPoint’s continued growth.

“Wendy is a savvy, growth-focused marketing leader, and we’re thrilled to welcome her aboard,” said Matt Mills, President, Worldwide Field Operations, SailPoint. “She brings a deep understanding of SaaS, having led teams at Box, Google, and Microsoft through their impressive SaaS journeys. We look forward to her leadership and expertise to accelerate our brand and market position as we continue our SaaS transition.”

“From my first conversations with SailPoint CEO Mark McClain, Matt, and the team, I knew SailPoint was different than the rest. Known for putting customers first and for delivering rock-solid, enterprise-class identity security for some of the world’s most valuable brands, SailPoint is an incredibly well-respected company,” said Wendy Wu, CMO, SailPoint.

“We have a very attractive opportunity ahead; global enterprises are increasingly recognizing that identity security is the new control plane needed to help them securely drive digital transformation efforts. As SailPoint continues on its accelerated pivot towards SaaS, I look forward to working in close partnership with the rest of the team to deliver world-class brand awareness and continued business growth for the SailPoint Identity Platform worldwide.”

About Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu brings over 20 years of experience in B2B enterprise marketing. She was recently Vice President of Marketing at Box, where she led the global demand generation team to fuel the growth of the business as a leading content cloud platform.

Before Box, Wendy spent eight years at Google Cloud. While there, she built the demand generation team for the Google Cloud Platform, eventually scaling the global marketing programs to support a multi-billion-dollar business. Before Google, Wendy held various product marketing and marketing leadership roles at Microsoft and other global companies.

Wendy received her bachelor’s degree in English from Fudan University and her master’s degrees in Public Policy and Cultural Anthropology from Duke University.