3Cloud partners with Databricks to simplify data and AI workflows, improve collaboration

3Cloud announced they have partnered with Databricks to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence (AI). Azure Databricks is one of the fastest growing Azure services and has become a key part of 3Cloud’s toolset for building modern, cloud-based data and AI platforms for its clients.

As a new Databricks partner, 3Cloud was recently presented with the Rising Star award at the Databricks Partner Executive Summit. This award recognizes a partner who has quickly ramped up and delivered significant customer engagements in their first year as a Databricks partner.

3Cloud helps organizations build, migrate, modernize and manage their applications, infrastructure, data and analytics in Microsoft Azure. The company’s Data & Analytics practice delivers a full range of services to enable clients on their data transformation journey, from data strategy and architecture to migrations, advanced analytics, operations and support.

Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform helps organizations accelerate innovation by unifying data teams with an open, scalable platform for all of their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to business intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning and analytics within a single collaborative platform.

“The 3Cloud team has built a strong Databricks practice within their organization and together, we have helped several customers implement AI solutions and maximize the business value of their data using Azure Databricks,” said Kori O’Brien, Senior Vice President, Global Consulting & SI Partners at Databricks. “With 3Cloud’s solution accelerators, built on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, customers are able to set up their data environments in minutes and can easily collaborate on all of their analytics and AI use cases in a unified workspace.”

“3Cloud’s mission is to provide the ultimate Azure experience for our clients and we are incredibly excited at how Databricks can help us enhance our clients’ Azure experience and their digital transformation,” said Adam Jorgensen, 3Cloud’s Vice President of Professional Services for Data & Analytics. “We’re honored to receive the Rising Star award and look forward to working with Databricks on many more successful client engagements.”