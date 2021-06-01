A CISO’s Guide: Mitigating the Human Risk Factor

Security teams deploy several technologies to protect their attack vectors (network, endpoints, email, web, cloud apps, etc.). But what about the human attack surface?

Verizon’s 2021 data breach report shows phishing is responsible for the vast majority of breaches and Business Email Compromises were the second most common form of social engineering. Hackers tap into human cognitive biases to sway users’ decisions based on irrelevant or misleading information.

Download this guide to better understand what makes users click when they shouldn’t.