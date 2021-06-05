NS1 DDI platform now hosted on Cisco Catalyst 9300 and 9400 Series switches

NS1 announced that its DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) platform can now be hosted on Cisco Catalyst 9300 and 9400 Series switches to deliver faster, more scalable network services with lower cost by leveraging the network hardware already in place.

Modern distributed edge and application delivery environments must perform reliably and seamlessly. But maintaining reliable and superior connected experiences can be complex and challenging.

By hosting NS1 Enterprise DDI on the industry’s most widely deployed family of switches, customers can use their existing Cisco Catalyst infrastructure for edge deployments with improved scalability, redundancy, and performance optimization across distributed environments.

“Ensuring application performance has become one of our customers’ top priorities. Making NS1’s DDI platform readily available to our Catalyst 9300 and 9400 series customers offers them a powerful tool that addresses some of their largest, most pressing challenges,” said Himanshu Mehra, senior director, Enterprise Networking and Cloud at Cisco.

“NS1’s solution is a great example of applications using Cisco’s infrastructure solutions as a platform. This makes it simple for network teams to automate action to minimize or eliminate the negative impact when application delivery issues threaten to disrupt the end-user experience.”

NS1 Enterprise DDI powers modern networks by connecting the applications with users and devices—no matter where they are located—optimizing application performance and resilience from the cloud to the network edge. Centralized provisioning through a single console enables network teams to manage the entire DDI solution across a distributed footprint, including remote access branches and multi- or hybrid clouds.

Given the flexible deployment options available for NS1 Enterprise DDI, the solution can easily scale in or scale out both horizontally and vertically across the complete stack as the needs and requirements of the core networks grow.

“Edge networking footprints, enabled by NS1’s flexible and lightweight deployments, result in massive optimization of application performance for distributed offices and users, compared to legacy approaches, which typically deliver core network services from a central data center,” said David Coffey, chief product officer for NS1.

“For example, NS1’s edge DNS and DHCP services can be deployed atop existing network gear in a regional branch office to eliminate the need to manage additional gear. Leveraging existing equipment reduces costs and potential security risks.”

In addition to enterprise-grade resilience for core network services, teams benefit from NS1 Filter Chain™ technology, which allows them to granularly route traffic based on performance and business logic across globally distributed cloud and on-premise data centers. And NS1’s software-defined approach makes it easy for teams to build a programmable infrastructure leveraging APIs and automation tools.

Together, NS1 and Cisco solutions empower DevOps, NetOps, and SecOps teams to more efficiently, securely, and reliably deliver and scale application and network services that enable modern businesses.