Ivanti partners with Citrix to help employees stay productive in the everywhere workplace

Ivanti announced it is teaming with Citrix to further empower service desk analysts and end users in the everywhere workplace with automation bots that proactively detect and resolve issues.

Ivanti Neurons for IT Service Management (ITSM) now integrates with Citrix Workspace, resulting in reduced help desk ticket volumes, improved mean time to remediation, and optimal personalized end user experiences.

Today, employees use myriad devices to access enterprise applications and data over various networks to stay productive as they work from anywhere. And these employees require immediate and personalized resolutions for IT issues impacting their ability to remain productive, regardless of where they are working or what devices they are using.

As a result, companies across all industries need to automate their service desks and IT operations experiences with easy workflows.

“I’m excited to join forces with Citrix to help more organizations transform their service operations,” said Nayaki Nayyar, President, Service Management Solutions, and Chief Product Officer at Ivanti. “By expanding the reach of the Ivanti Neurons platform to Citrix users we can help organizations maximize their business outcomes by improving the accuracy, speed and efficiency of services delivered. We are also empowering employees to deliver peak performance by providing faster and more personalized resolutions to IT issues.”

“We are committed to providing our customers with innovative solutions that reduce complexity and advance the future of work,” said John Panagulias, Director, Developer and Partner Programs at Citrix. “With the combination of Ivanti Neurons and Citrix Workspace, companies can seamlessly resolve IT issues and optimize the end-user experience, enabling employees to do their best work anywhere, anytime from any device.”

Service desk and IT operations users can now leverage the power of Ivanti Neurons for ITSM with personalized employee experiences through Citrix Workspace microapps for important workflows, such as, creating and managing service requests and incidents – all without leaving the Citrix Workspace console. A low-code microapp builder and comprehensive developer toolkit allows for customization that can be done with speed and ease.