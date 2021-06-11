Protegrity Data Protection Platform introduces dynamic data masking and monitoring capabilities

Protegrity released the latest version of the Protegrity Data Protection Platform. Version 8.1 of Protegrity’s platform introduces dynamic data masking and monitoring capabilities, providing customers with multiple data-protection methods all within a single data store.

The company also introduced: enhanced support for language-preserving Unicode tokenization; the Protegrity Cloud API, which allows businesses to easily embed data-protection capabilities into cloud ETL workflows; and a redesigned logging architecture to provide more granular auditability over data-privacy initiatives.

“Companies need to use their data to drive innovation yet keeping data secure often delays access, which can significantly impact mission-critical AI, ML, and analytics initiatives,” said Rick Farnell, President and CEO of Protegrity. “Our latest platform innovations provide expanded choice and control over data-protection methods – effectively expanding the tools available to safeguard data in a way that accelerates innovation.”

Monitoring and dynamic data masking provide visibility and control for sensitive data access

With monitoring and dynamic data masking functionality, version 8.1 of the Protegrity Data Protection Platform provides customers with greater choice and control over the level of data protection they implement to meet the needs of the business. Monitoring capabilities give customers baseline visibility into how data is being accessed and used across the organization.

For a higher level of control over sensitive data, businesses can utilize Protegrity’s dynamic data masking, which enforces data-visibility rules at the point of user access to hide or “mask” sensitive data for unauthorized users – without changing the data at rest.

“For less-sensitive data and lightweight use cases, monitoring and dynamic data masking can provide a powerful baseline level of security to reduce risk immediately,” said Jeffrey Breen, EVP of product and strategy at Protegrity. “As an organization’s security and privacy posture matures, we continue to offer stronger protection methods, such as tokenization, which can easily be implemented from the same policy. This ensures that Protegrity can help organizations of any size, of any industry protect their sensitive data no matter where they need to be on the data-privacy continuum.”

Unicode tokenization delivers language-preserving data security for global businesses

Unicode is an international standard for the consistent encoding, representation, and handling of text expressed in the world’s writing systems. With version 8.1, Protegrity now brings all the advantages of its tokenization to all text encoded in the one- and two-byte Unicode standards. The improved capabilities deliver character-encoding and length-preserving tokenization without performance penalties, allowing organizations to easily tokenize text from all Western alphabets.

Breen continued, “Existing tokenization methods can be taxed to support larger alphabets, so we are proud to be able to offer our customers an innovative new approach to Unicode tokenization. This new capability is an important milestone in Protegrity’s continuing mission to offer no-compromises options to global organizations to protect their most sensitive data.”

New cloud API and logging architecture enhance platform functionality

In addition to new data-protection methods such as monitoring, data masking, and Unicode tokenization, Protegrity has unveiled the following key platform enhancements: