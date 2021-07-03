Asurity appoints David Roell as VP, Compliance Products and Analytics at RiskExec

Asurity announces David Roell has joined the company as Vice President, Compliance Products and Analytics at its subsidiary RiskExec. Prior to joining the Asurity organization, David served as Lead Data Scientist, HMDA Operations at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

In that role, David was responsible for collecting, analyzing, and publishing Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data across the industry, to be used by multiple federal regulatory agencies to support the performance of their oversight and enforcement responsibilities directed at fairness in lending.

During his tenure with the CFPB, David held a variety of roles focused on developing actionable intelligence from the large quantities of data the CFPB routinely receives as part of its regulatory oversight responsibilities.

Leveraging his extraordinary data analytics skills, David led various quality assurance initiatives, developed testing processes, and created reporting dashboards to enable data visualization and the tracking of key metrics. David holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce.

RiskExec is the SaaS solution for Fair Lending, HMDA, and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) compliance in financial services. RiskExec’s powerful tools, which include geocoding, mapping, peer comparison, redlining analysis and more, have been adopted by consumer lenders and mortgage banks of all sizes. In this new role, David will be responsible for the design, development, and commercial advancement of RiskExec’s business analytics product suite.

“We are constantly evolving and looking for ways to enhance our existing products as well as to build new and innovative solutions designed to make compliance more achievable and cost effective,” says Andy Sandler, CEO of Asurity.

He continued, “With this strategic hire, Asurity continues to invest in building and diversifying our rapidly growing RiskExec data analytics platform. We appreciate the strong support of the financial services industry for RiskExec’s expanding product set which now includes HMDA, CRA, Goals, Redlining Analysis, Assessment Areas/REMA, Fair Lending, Fair Servicing, Peer Analysis and Batch Geocoding. Later this year, we expect to introduce to the market a new student lending module.”

“Big data can be overwhelming,” said Dr. Anurag Agarwal, President, RiskExec. “The addition of David to our exceptional team of subject matter experts will position us well as we work to accelerate the pace of innovation and to enable lenders to make more informed decisions with the benefit of RiskExec’s powerful business analytics.”

David Roell commented, “I am excited to join a progressive organization that moves fast, embraces change and innovation, and which has garnered such appreciation and accolades from its dedicated clients across the financial services industry.”