Pavilion Data Systems appoints Dario Zamarian as CEO

Pavilion Data Systems announced the appointment of Dario Zamarian as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Zamarian, a noted transformation specialist with deep industry experience in IT, brings a successful track record of creating value at all levels of companies, including venture-capital backed startups.

The timing of the executive move for Pavilion coincides with a planned period of accelerated product offerings and go-to-market outcomes, building upon a series of breakthrough wins in enterprise and federal accounts.

Mr. Zamarian brings to Pavilion extensive experience with enterprise technology go-to-market motions from his roles at Cisco and Dell, in addition to being embedded in the investment world with a background in private equity advisor positions.

Mr. Zamarian’s experiences include Global Vice President & Worldwide General Manager of Enterprise Systems and Solutions at Dell. In this role, he led a multibillion-dollar business by first establishing Dell’s comprehensive network portfolio and then introduced a family of next generation data center solutions.

Before joining Pavilion, Mr. Zamarian was CEO of Space Systems/Loral, a company of Maxar, and prior to that, he was an Operating Advisor with The Blackstone Group.

“Pavilion’s current technology is unmatched, and its next generation will create even more innovation that delivers unrivaled customer outcomes,” said Dario Zamarian, incoming Pavilion CEO. “As artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven requirements accelerate, Pavilion is best suited to meet the needs of organizations adapting to data-centric decision making. I’m excited to be joining a world class team and accelerating the company forward.”

“The Board sought out Dario Zamarian because his proven experience and leadership will serve as a catalyst to drive Pavilion forward as it enters its next phase of accelerated growth,” said Mike Gustafson, Chairman of the Board for Pavilion Data Systems. “Dario’s track record with building enterprise companies, coupled with his leadership experience, makes him the right person to be Pavilion’s next leader.”

“We believe Pavilion is poised to be one of Silicon Valley’s foundational companies because of its unmatched ability to accelerate compute, thereby enabling customers to get to answers faster,” said Wen Hsieh, General Partner at Kleiner Perkins. “Dario is chartered with leading Pavilion through this next stage of growth.”

“With the key wins Pavilion has secured in Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, Healthcare, and High Performance Computing as a foundation for accelerating growth, now is the time to bring in Dario with his wealth of experience scaling companies,” said Brian Wilcove, General Partner at Artiman Ventures. “His capital market experience will also support Pavilion’s continued momentum.”

“Pavilion is in a great position for its next phase of growth. I am excited to be handing over the CEO reins to Dario, who I’ve known for more than 10 years,” said Gurpreet Singh, outgoing Pavilion CEO. “Dario is well equipped to meet the tremendous opportunities in front of Pavilion.”

Under Mr. Singh’s leadership as CEO, Pavilion matured from pre-product stage to significant early revenue growth. Under his leadership, Pavilion introduced its product which incorporates both hardware and software solutions under the umbrella of the Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform. Mr. Singh also led the company’s early marketing and sales wins and led the company through multiple financing rounds.

Board Chairman Mike Gustafson commented, “Gurpreet brought tremendous early-stage and general management experience to the company and led at a key point in the company’s evolution.”

Pavilion Founders shared, “On behalf of the entire organization, we want to thank Gurpreet for his leadership during a pivotal point in the organization’s growth,” said V.R. Satish and Sundar Kanthadai. “We also welcome Dario to Pavilion and look forward to leveraging our industry-leading technology as we accelerate enabling unmatched customer outcomes leading to out-performing market growth performance for Pavilion.”

Mr. Gurpreet Singh will stay involved with the company during a transition period.

Mr. Zamarian will now lead the company forward as more and more Pavilion customers achieve business outcomes that were previously thought impossible across all workloads, from AI/ML, Analytics, HPC, and the Edge. Pavilion customers take advantage of performance and unlimited scale, enabling game-changing results that deliver a material impact to their organizations.