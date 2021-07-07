eBook: Active Directory Security Tips From the Experts

Active Directory is central for many companies and used to authorize access at almost every level. Due to its popularity and importance, AD is a perfect target for ‘bad actors.’ A security vulnerability could compromise an entire network infrastructure. Attackers take advantage of this and focus on weaknesses left by inexperienced administrators.
Here are some of the best ways to secure Active Directory, as well as improve user experience, referenced in this e-book:
- Meeting NIST Guidelines
- Hardening Passwords
- Using MFA
- Having Two Accounts
- Disabling Local Accounts
- Monitoring Your System