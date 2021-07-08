NICE CXone SmartReach delivers proactive conversational AI for digital experiences

NICE launched CXone SmartReach following the acquisition of ContactEngine. CXone SmartReach is a comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) powered solution that enables organizations to have proactive, multi-day, asynchronous conversations – interacting with customers through their channels of choice even before they reach out for service.

ContactEngine AI manages intelligent conversations, transforming the efficiency and costs of operations, and revolutionizing customer experience.

NICE is reinventing next-gen smart digital experiences, proactively connecting consumers in innovative ways across their digital journeys. Powered by Enlighten AI, CXone, a cloud CX platform, now natively combines digital and self-service, meeting customers across all their needs events – before requesting service, upon initial service-query search and during interactive service sessions – all seamlessly connected.

CXone is the next-gen digital customer engagement platform, delivering proactive service on consumers’ preferred channels, based on intelligent AI conversations.

“We are entering a new era of expectations for the Experience Generation, where demands are shifting how digital service is delivered,” said Paul Jarman, NICE CXone CEO. “Organizations need to reinvent digital service from a reactive approach to consumers’ needs – to a proactive personal touch in their digital channel of choice. With the addition of CXone SmartReach to our already comprehensive suite of CX solutions, we are helping companies initiate intelligent conversations with customers, taking digital CX to the next level.”