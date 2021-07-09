Backblaze Computer Backup 8.0 brings improved performance and optimizations

Backblaze announced Backblaze Computer Backup 8.0. The latest version brings enhanced speed and optimizations as well as a new and improved look for a seamless user experience.

Here’s what’s new:

Performance boost : Maximum threading increased to 100 (from 30), allowing for significantly increased parallel processing.

: Maximum threading increased to 100 (from 30), allowing for significantly increased parallel processing. Optimizations : Smart throttling reduces strain on users’ systems and bandwidth.

: Smart throttling reduces strain on users’ systems and bandwidth. Lighter touch : New version reduces the client’s load on users’ HDD or SSD by up to 80% by reconfiguring how reads and writes happen before encryption and upload.

: New version reduces the client’s load on users’ HDD or SSD by up to 80% by reconfiguring how reads and writes happen before encryption and upload. New Look: Updated branding to keep up with all the improvements under the hood.

“A recent Backblaze survey showed that more people than ever are backing up their computers. Yet, nearly one in five Americans who own a computer have still never backed up all of their data,” said Gleb Budman, CEO and Co-Founder, Backblaze. “This new release will make it easier than ever for consumers and businesses to take control of their data and prevent data loss.”