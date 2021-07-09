File security violations within organizations have spiked 134% as the world reopened for business

BetterCloud surveyed more than 500 IT and security professionals—and examined internal data from thousands of organizations and users—to understand their top challenges, priorities, and the magnitude of data loss and sensitive information leaks.

“Last year, remote work became widespread, speeding digital transformation and SaaS adoption. With it came more collaboration, file sharing and overall boost in productivity—which employees and businesses have embraced,” said David Politis, CEO, BetterCloud.

“But it’s also brought about a host of new SaaS file security requirements and challenges due to the surge in remote access to networks and business data. Our findings clearly show this is a growing concern, but they also show companies aren’t investing enough in SaaS file security—thus increasing the risk for potential incidents, whether intentional or unintentional.”

Key findings on SaaS file security