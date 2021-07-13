CyberEdge Group launches new LeadingEdge Group subsidiary to serve non-cybersecurity vendors

CyberEdge Group launched a new subsidiary called LeadingEdge Group. Simultaneously, CyberEdge announced that the company has now transformed into a cybersecurity-only marketing firm.

Rising IT security industry growth prompts CyberEdge’s repositioning

Dramatic increases in ransomware and other cyberattacks perpetrated by cybercriminals and nation state threat actors have prompted companies and government agencies around the world to increase their investment in cybersecurity technologies and services.

According to CyberEdge’s 2021 Cyberthreat Defense Report, which conveys valuable insights from 1,200 IT security professionals from 17 countries and 19 industries, the IT security industry is experiencing:

Record-setting successful attacks . 86% of organizations experienced a successful attack, up from 81% the prior year, the largest year-over-year increase in six years.

. 86% of organizations experienced a successful attack, up from 81% the prior year, the largest year-over-year increase in six years. Record-setting ransomware attacks . 69% of organizations were victimized by ransomware, up from 62% the prior year. 57% of victims paid a ransom. Of those who paid, 28% failed to recover their data.

. 69% of organizations were victimized by ransomware, up from 62% the prior year. 57% of victims paid a ransom. Of those who paid, 28% failed to recover their data. Record-setting personnel shortages . 87% of organizations are experiencing a shortfall in skilled IT security personnel, up from 85% the prior year, prompting new investment in managed IT security services.

. 87% of organizations are experiencing a shortfall in skilled IT security personnel, up from 85% the prior year, prompting new investment in managed IT security services. Increased IT security spending. Today, 13% of a typical IT budget is dedicated to information security, including personnel, technologies, and services. Despite the global pandemic, 78% of organizations have rising IT security budgets in 2021.

“The growth of our business attributed to serving cybersecurity vendors has tripled in recent years,” said Steve Piper, founder and CEO of CyberEdge. “Today, CyberEdge provides marketing, research, and competitive analysis services to one in every six IT security vendors with $10 million or more in annual revenue. We are, by far, the largest marketing firm to serve the IT security vendor community. And by repositioning CyberEdge to exclusively serve that community, we’ll be in an even better position to aid in our clients’ successes.”

LeadingEdge continues CyberEdge’s legacy of serving all other technology vendors

Since 2012, CyberEdge has served the marketing, research, and competitive analysis needs of technology vendors across virtually all IT industry segments, including networking, cloud, storage, virtualization, IT service management, and more. Effective immediately, LeadingEdge will continue that tradition.

“LeadingEdge and CyberEdge are different than other marketing firms in three distinct ways,” says Piper. “First, our consultants are IT subject matter experts. This means faster ramp-up time, higher quality content, and easier review cycles. Second, we’ve got broad IT industry experience. It’s hard to find an IT industry segment that we haven’t already served. And third, we offer more services than any other technology marketing firm. CyberEdge is a one-stop shop for all of your marketing, research, and competitive analysis needs.”