Valimail Amplify enables mailbox providers to display logos next to authenticated email messages

Valimail announces general availability of Amplify, giving clients the ability to display their logo alongside authenticated email messages.

Furthermore, the company’s founding and involvement in the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standard enables Gmail, AOL, Yahoo Mail, Fastmail and other mailbox providers to display logos next to an email message, indicating it has been authenticated.

The leader in zero-trust, anti-phishing solutions Chairs industry group and releases new product to establish BIMI.

“The team at Valimail founded, named, and resourced the BIMI standard. We’ve been an avid supporter of BIMI since Valilmail’s founding in 2015,” said Seth Blank, Chair of the AuthIndicators Working Group (BIMI’s creators) and Chief Product Officer, Valimail. “With a goal to improve the ecosystem for everyone, BIMI enables brands to deliver their logos alongside email messages to billions of inboxes worldwide, increasing customer engagement with those messages and boosting brand trust.”

Authenticating email has twin challenges: first, only 15% of implementations are successfully deployed and second, up until today, there was no visual indication that the email message was authenticated. Amplify, in conjunction with Valimail’s email authentication solutions, Enforce and Authenticate, solves both challenges. Enforce and Authenticate ensure proper, easy, and accurate email authentication, while Amplify provides brands with a proven and cost-effective solution to display their logo next to properly authenticated email.

Since 89% of all phishing attacks start with sender identity fraud, Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) is an essential safeguard and when implemented correctly, makes strong email authentication possible. It prevents bad actors from faking the sender’s identity, ensuring an email is sent by the sender it claims to be from.

This basic practice promotes security hygiene, protects a company’s brand, enhances compliance, and enables companies to state globally who is allowed to send as them. By displaying the sending company’s logo next to an email, BIMI provides a visual cue to the recipient that the email has been authenticated and the sender is not spoofed (fake). DMARC is a prerequisite to deploying BIMI. Marketers will note BIMI has shown to increase open rates by 10%, in addition to providing millions of new brand impressions.

Valimail also announces partnerships with leading certificate providers DigiCert and Entrust that share a commitment to grow and develop the BIMI standard with a Verified Mark Certificate (VMC). Together with Valimail, they have established a streamlined process for companies to enforce DMARC and earn a VMC, both essential steps for BIMI compliance.

“DigiCert’s partnership with Valimail simplifies BIMI compliance with VMCs and DMARC enforcement — a strategy designed to deliver more consistent, secure email for businesses and consumers,” said DigiCert Senior Director of Business Development, Dean Coclin. “We anticipate growing demand for digital certificates displaying verified logos in email and are developing scalable solutions to help companies be ready on day one.”

“We are pleased to partner with Valimail to support wide-scale adoption of BIMI standards. We are now seeing growing momentum for BIMI standards as brands recognize the opportunity to strengthen authentication and verified brand recognition in critical email communications,” said Chris Bailey, Vice President of Trust Services at Entrust.

Additional companies developing BIMI include MailChimp, Proofpoint, Validity, Fastmail, Twilio SendGrid, and Verizon Media.