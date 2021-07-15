Qualtrics helps orgs use employee feedback to enhance productivity, innovation, and growth

Qualtrics launched Experience Design for Hybrid Work and Workplaces to help organizations use employee feedback to create new work experiences that enhance productivity, innovation, and growth in the new world of work.

Built on Qualtrics EmployeeXM, the new solutions help companies make data-driven decisions about the workplace by helping them understand employees’ thoughts and feelings about where they want to work, what they want out of their physical office spaces, and what changes need to be made to increase connection, well-being, and trust.

Evolution of employee expectations

The pandemic has changed employee preferences and expectations in the workplace more significantly than any event in recent history. Traditionally, the office was where employees needed to go to get their work done. But now as companies adapt to changing expectations, they will need to find compelling ways to make the office a place where employees want to collaborate, innovate, and be productive.

New Qualtrics research found that 62% of employees would support fewer office locations in exchange for better facilities and amenities in more centralized locations. Those amenities include more natural light in their workspace, access to fitness equipment, and outdoor spaces where they can collaborate with colleagues.

As the war for talent heats up, and hybrid work models become the new normal, the companies that attract and retain talent will listen to their employees’ evolving needs and design new work models based on that data.

“Over the past 18 months, we saw kitchens become conference rooms, bedrooms turned into classrooms, and leading teams via video became the new normal. The truth is, the way people want to work is evolving, and businesses need to evolve with it,” said Julia Anas, Chief People Officer, Qualtrics. “With Qualtrics, leaders have an opportunity to understand what their employees’ need and then work with them to co-create workplaces that foster high performance.”

Co-creating the future of work with data-driven insights

Qualtrics Experience Design for Hybrid Work and Workplaces helps companies ask the right questions and quickly gain insights on important topics like how often employees want to use the office and for what purpose, what changes will enable productivity, and which work policies will impact longevity at the company. Armed with this experience data, leaders will be able to confidently make decisions that help them not only retain and attract top talent but create work experiences that fit the needs of their workforce.

Through pre-built question sets, real-time dashboards, and guided action plans, the new Qualtrics EmployeeXM solutions provide organizations with the following: