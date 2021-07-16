New infosec products of the week: July 16, 2021

Mimecast CyberGraph helps detect sophisticated phishing and impersonation attacks

CyberGraph creates an identity graph which is built to store information about relationships between all senders and recipients. The graph is designed to detect anomalies and leverages machine learning technology to help organizations stay one step ahead of threat actors by alerting employees to potential cyber threats.

ThreatQuotient releases ThreatQ Data Exchange to simplify bidirectional sharing of intelligence data

ThreatQ Data Exchange provides the ability to granularly define data collections for sharing, and easily connect and monitor a network of external systems with which to share data. Data collections are built using the existing Threat Library user interface and allow users to define the groupings of data they want to share, and can incorporate any data available in the Threat Library and are not limited to specific object types or attribute types.

DigiCert issues Verified Mark Certificates to help organizations secure their emails from abuse

VMCs issued by DigiCert enable companies to add their trademarked logos to emails they send to their customers to increase recognition, open and engagement rates and brand impressions, while bringing greater trust and transparency to email via DMARC. Gmail now recognizes VMCs and displays company logos in the user’s inbox.

Illumio Core advancements help protect key assets from cyberattacks and ransomware

Illumio Core is the only SaaS zero trust segmentation platform proven to easily scale to more than 100,000 workloads across multi-cloud, container, hybrid and on-premises environments. New advancements allow organizations to automate security enforcement, gain even more intelligent insights from real-time application data, and operate at cloud-scale.

Attivo Networks IDEntitleX reduces the attack surface for identities and entitlements in the cloud

IDEntitleX expands the company’s leadership position in providing unprecedented visibility and prevention of identity privilege escalation and lateral movement threat activity. With this new product introduction, Attivo becomes the only solution of its kind to provide end-to-end analysis of identity and entitlement exposures and risks on endpoints, Active Directory and the cloud.

ColorTokens Xaccess provides zero trust access across cloud or hybrid applications and data stores

ColorTokens launched its Xaccess product, a SaaS module within its Xtended ZeroTrust Platform, that allows its customers to provide secure zero trust access for remote employees, third parties, or contractors from distributed locations as they connect with their cloud or data center-based applications or data.

Valimail Amplify enables mailbox providers to display logos next to authenticated email messages

Valimail announces general availability of Amplify, giving clients the ability to display their logo alongside authenticated email messages. Furthermore, the company’s founding and involvement in the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standard enables Gmail, AOL, Yahoo Mail, Fastmail and other mailbox providers to display logos next to an email message, indicating it has been authenticated.