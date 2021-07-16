Strata Maverics Identity Discovery reduces cloud migration project times from months to hours

Strata Identity launched Maverics Identity Discovery, a free software tool that automates the manual process of auditing and cataloging on-premises identity environments, to reduce cloud migration project times from months to hours.

According to the recent State of Multi-Cloud Identity Report 2021, 70% of organizations said they have an active cloud migration project planned this year since most on-premises identity systems are nearing end-of-life and will no longer be supported in 2022.

Discovery and cataloging of a legacy identity system is necessary before the start of any migration project. It is an extremely manual process because there is no unified view of older environments that span multiple stakeholders, have evolved over years, and contain hidden complexities. As a result, identity administrators must not only identify each app but also interview and gain buy-in from each application owner — a process that often takes many months to complete at high-dollar and opportunity costs.

Complete visibility in 10 minutes or less

Maverics Identity Discovery is a free, lightweight command line tool and browser interface that extracts, analyzes, and visualizes the information in an enterprise identity environment in minutes. Since it is locally run and hosted, all information gathered remains private to the organization using it. For prioritization planning, Maverics Identity Discovery also generates a complexity score for each app that measures the effort that will be required for migration based on interdependencies and factors including number of rules, responses, headers, and custom code.

“Several factors are driving the migration of on-premises identity systems and apps to the cloud, including end-of-life deadlines, reducing licensing costs, security concerns and modernization initiatives,” said Eric Leach, Chief Product Officer for Strata. “Maverics Identity Discovery takes the pain out of cloud migration by providing unified and deep visibility into on-premises identity systems that slashes project times to just hours and can save millions of dollars in manual labor costs.”

In 10 minutes or less, Maverics Identity Discovery delivers a single comprehensive view of the following:

Agents and agent groups

Domains

Realms

Rules

Responses, response attributes, and headers where attributes are set

Resources (e.g. URLs)

User directories

Global settings (rules, responses, etc.)

Identity system access logs that show various user and app activities

Availability

The first version of Maverics Identity Discovery for SiteMinder 12.8 is available for free download immediately.