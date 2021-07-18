Syngrafii launches iinked Seal capability for compliant remote online notarization

Syngrafii launched its proprietary iinked Seal capability developed to enable lawyers and notaries to affix electronic seals to documents in real time on a video platform. The new product is a key development in Syngrafii’s 2021 Platform Release 2.6 – adding compliant notarization functionality to its suite of eSignature solutions that includes iinked Sign and Video Signing Room (VSR) technologies.

The new iinked Seal functionality positions Syngrafii as the foremost provider of uniquely compliant software to serve the burgeoning notarization sector, reported by the National Notary Association to have reached 4.4 million professionals in the US alone – many of whom operate in over 30 states that have already passed remote online notarization (RON) laws.

The new iinked Seal feature will have special appeal to e-Notary professionals who are operating in an increasingly virtual environment where compliance and document non-repudiation are of utmost importance.

Unlike other platforms that utilize multiple-use and proxy signatures, all Syngrafii esignatures are authentic, one-time use e-signatures that meet or exceed legal, governance and compliance standards globally.

“Syngrafii has continually taken the most secure analogue processes and wrapped them in a state-of-the-art next generation software platform that provides optimal security and non-repudiation in every remote transaction we facilitate,” said Matthew Gibson, co-founder and CEO Syngrafii. “iinked Seal is the newest advanced tool we are providing to our compliance driven customers which when used in combination with our iinked Video Signing Room solution enables notary professionals to simply and quickly enable remote witnessing, notarization and swearing of oaths.”

“These new tools and features allow our customers to future proof their business offerings in the new normal, adhere to best practice and maintain an unalterable eDiscovery record all on one unified platform. iinked platform is purpose built for professionals but easy enough for all other business applications. Add our Pay as You Sign usage-based pricing approach and we check all the right business boxes.”

Syngrafii remote transaction technology is compliant with relevant laws and regulations for swearing, commissioning and Remote Online and e-notarization across numerous jurisdictions worldwide. The technology, protected by more than 45 granted and pending patents, is in use by SMEs and enterprises spanning the banking, real estate, legal, professional services, government, and financing sectors in Canada, the U.S. and EMEA.