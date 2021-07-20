Airtel delivers connectivity solutions for enterprises based on Cisco SD-WAN technology

Airtel launched connectivity solutions for enterprises based on Cisco Software Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) technology.

The solution will enable businesses, large and small, to accelerate digital transformation for their customers and allow organizations to deliver applications to users with greater visibility, security and performance. It allows enterprises to design, deploy, configure, migrate, and manage their WAN infrastructure while rapidly adapting to the real-time demands of their cloud computing, mobility, and digitization initiatives.

The Airtel Intelligent VPN solution is an automated and centrally managed SD-WAN offering available to Airtel’s large customer base across India. It includes the full functionality of Cisco SD-WAN, including intelligent dynamic routing, optimized multicloud connectivity, integrated security, and visibility into applications and performance, all on a SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) architecture.

Cisco SD-WAN securely connects any user to any application to enable the best user experiences and help deliver business agility and secure access to applications across multiple clouds. The new Airtel managed solution leverages the experience and expertise of Airtel and Cisco in building highly secure next-generation networks that offer cost-effective, on-demand connectivity to customers. Airtel serves over one million businesses of all sizes with a wide range of connectivity solutions.

“Secure, on-demand connectivity is a key requirement for businesses in today’s digital-first environment. We are happy to deepen our long-standing engagement with Cisco to serve customers’ requirement by bringing together the strengths of both the companies,” said Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO – Airtel Business. “Our collaboration with Cisco is aligned towards a future of agile and digitalized businesses, supporting customers with the infrastructure required to create the best user experiences. We believe that this will further fortify our position in India and help us enhance the customer journey with innovative solutions,” he added.

Sameer Garde, President, Cisco India & SAARC said, “In the emerging low-touch economy, what can be delivered digitally, will be delivered digitally. In response, businesses are focusing on catalyzing their network transformation to drive agility, support extensive automation, and improve customer experiences. Through this collaboration with Airtel, we bring the most relevant and secure connectivity solutions to large and small enterprises and help them deliver optimized performance in accessing SaaS apps and cloud workloads, and cement their foundation for a digital future.”