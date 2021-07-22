Dialpad partners with Miro to enable the fluidity of work that surrounds remote meetings

Dialpad launched a new integration with Miro, an online whiteboard and innovation platform for teams around the world. This partnership brings together Dialpad’s scalable and reliable video conferencing solution, Dialpad Meetings, with Miro’s collaborative whiteboard platform to enable the fluidity of work that surrounds remote meetings. Now, participants on Dialpad Meetings who join via web or the desktop app can utilize Miro before, during and after their meetings.

Dialpad is a cloud-based business communications platform that delivers high-quality calling, video, chat, and contact center services from a single platform. Dialpad has built the only truly unified communications as a service (TruCaaS) solution, combining unified communications with contact center, offering companies one place for all business communications and collaboration needs.

Now integrated into Dialpad’s tech stack, Miro offers an advanced whiteboard solution that enables remote and distributed teams to collaborate seamlessly in real-time, meant for everything from running brainstorming sessions and workshops to planning and designing new products and services.

“With the shift to more hybrid and remote working environments, Dialpad’s new integration with Miro will revolutionize the way we collaborate,” said Brian Peterson, co-founder and chief technology officer at Dialpad. “With Miro inside the meeting room, participants can easily collaborate in the interactive shared space without needing to navigate away to another application in a separate window. Together, Dialpad and Miro are bringing teams closer, enabling them to be more productive and, ultimately, driving toward more positive work outcomes.”

Before a Dialpad Meeting begins, participants can collaborate in a Miro board to share agenda items and documents. During the video conference, participants will have the option to select Miro when screen sharing within the meeting on desktop. Miro customers will be able to access their boards from the meeting, while Dialpad Meetings users who do not already use Miro can easily create new boards without needing to create an account. Following the meeting, the recording and the transcript can be posted on the Miro board, serving as a recap to keep all team members in the loop, while team members can continue the work in the Miro board.

“Nearly 45% of companies are now using or planning to adopt a virtual whiteboarding tool to enable distributed teams to ideate and collaborate on a common digital canvas,” said Irwin Lazar, Co-founder, President & Principal Analyst and Metrigy. “As one of Miro’s first big video conferencing partners, there is ample opportunity for this new Miro and Dialpad integration to improve the way virtual teams collaborate via an integrated experience.”