Ridge Security enhances web application testing in RidgeBot 3.5

Ridge Security announces enhanced and new capabilities in RidgeBot, the automated penetration testing platform.

RidgeBot 3.5 features an expanded plugin set addressing critical security gaps in customers’ infrastructure, support for seamless 3rd party integration and continued global expansion in its partner ecosystem. In addition, with its advanced pen-testing capabilities in host servers, RidgeBot is solidly positioned as the most comprehensive, automated penetration testing tool covering network, host, and web applications.

Cyber threats continue to increase in devastating numbers, and cybercriminals are not sparing any organizations from large organizations, smaller businesses to MSP supply chains. Today’s hackers won’t stop short in exploiting the ever-expanding attack surface of today’s IT infrastructure – from cloud to edge. Every business must be able to handle the current threat landscape.

“One of the most powerful strategies a company of any size can implement is vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT),” said Lydia Zhang, President and Co-founder of Ridge Security. “RidgeBot is the most comprehensive, automated VAPT platform available in the market. It helps our customers achieve security resiliency in all three aspects of IT infrastructure: networks, hosts and web applications. With our continuous software enhancements, RidgeBot achieves excellency in each aspect compared to the best-in-breed stand-alone tools in the market.”

The RidgeBot 3.5 software release delivers these additional benefits: