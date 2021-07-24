Immuta expands its leadership team with two key hires

Immuta announced two key hires focused on growth and strategic expansion on the heels of the company’s recent $90 million round of Series D funding, which brought total capital raised to $169 million. These executives will help further Immuta’s position as the industry leader in providing modern, scalable data access control solutions and enable the company to focus on global expansion amidst surging demand for cloud-based data analytics platforms.

Moritz (Mo) Plassnig has joined Immuta as its first Chief Growth Officer to lead Immuta’s global expansion and oversee product management, marketing, and engineering. In this critical new role, Mo will be instrumental in refining Immuta’s go-to-market strategy and helping the company continue its triple-digit growth.

Mo brings strong leadership experience as the prior founder and CEO of Codeship, which was later acquired by CloudBees. Following the acquisition, Mo served as Senior Vice President of Operations and Corporate Development at CloudBees for three years.

Colin Mitchell has joined the company as the General Manager of Sales for the EMEA & APAC regions to further Immuta’s growth internationally and bring its leading data access control platform to more customers worldwide. Colin brings his deep knowledge of the EMEA market stemming from his previous experience as Vice President of Sales and Field Operations in EMEA for Domino Data Lab, and a decade of sales leadership roles at Delphix and Oracle.

“As data becomes the lifeblood of more organizations, we continue to see an extraordinary increase in cloud adoption and demand from global enterprises in both the public and commercial sectors, spanning financial, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, technology, manufacturing, and many other industries,” said Matthew Carroll, CEO and co-founder, Immuta. “We are excited to welcome Mo and Colin – two proven technology leaders with vast experience in driving growth and building world-class teams – to help us lead the way in delivering modern, scalable data access control solutions that will enable organizations to accelerate data and cloud transformations and unlock the power of their data quickly and securely.”

Immuta’s universal cloud data access control platform enables organizations to unlock the full value of their data – even the most sensitive data – while improving productivity, reducing time to data, maintaining strong security, and enabling new data sharing use cases. A recent GigaOm report highlighted the time and cost savings of Immuta’s attribute-based access controls over traditional role-based access controls, finding that Immuta’s approach required 76x fewer policy changes and saved more than $600,000 in opportunity and cost savings.