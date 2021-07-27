Sage selects Cloud at Work as an approved Strategic Hosting Provider

Cloud at Work announced that it has been selected by Sage as an approved Strategic Hosting Provider to help Sage Partners migrate customers to the cloud. Cloud at Work allows Sage customers in the U.S. currently using on-premises solutions, including Sage 100, Sage 300, and Sage CRE, to realize the increased performance, efficiencies and financial benefits of SaaS, with the Sage support and SaaS expertise of the Cloud at Work team.

This announcement reaffirms the strength of Cloud at Work’s cloud and Sage application expertise, as well as Sage’s trust in its ability to support Sage partners in providing their customers with a cloud experience – from fast, painless deployment to uninterrupted access and reliable performance.

“We are delighted to have been selected to join the Sage Partner Cloud program as a Strategic Hosting Provider to help Sage Business Partners meet the growing demand for a fast and safe migration to a reliable hosting environment,” said Tyler Bower, Director of Cloud and Hosting at Cloud at Work. “It’s a partnership that offers a winning combination of increased performance and industry leading solutions that allows Sage customers to unleash the power of their business.”

“Recent global events have accelerated the need for anytime, anywhere access to business-critical information,” said Aziz Benmalek, EVP of the Global Partner Organization at Sage. “This is accelerating migration to the cloud, as customers look for freedom and flexibility to customize their requirements and future-proof their business processes. Cloud at Work join us as a strategic cloud hosting partner based on their impressive track record of supporting customers on their journey to the cloud, while enabling them to continue using the trusted Sage products that already work for their business, without disruption.”

Cloud at Work offers the most secure, scalable technology and best user experience via the most experienced Sage team in North America and works seamlessly with Sage Business Partners to fast-track cloud solutions that fit specific needs and improve business processes.