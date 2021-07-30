Deloitte collaborates with Palo Alto Networks to offer zero trust and multi-cloud cybersecurity solutions

Deloitte has formed a strategic alliance with Palo Alto Networks to deliver integrated, end-to-end zero trust and multi-cloud cybersecurity solutions to their mutual enterprise and government customers. Deloitte is ranked No. 1 in security consulting services by revenue in the Gartner Market Share report.

The alliance brings together Deloitte’s award-winning cyber risk consulting services and Palo Alto Networks’ platform security capabilities to deliver broad solutions designed to help customers simplify complex security infrastructure while increasing speed and agility, enabling them to protect their most important digital initiatives and realize the full value of their cybersecurity investments.

Migration to the cloud and the need to expand beyond perimeter-based security models to protect applications, data, networks, and devices for distributed workforces are parts of the digital transformation many organizations are pursuing to stay innovative and agile. Similarly, organizations are adopting more flexible, integrated security solutions that simplify complex, costly security architectures and provide data-driven, identity-aware visibility across the attack surface.

Per ESG’s “The State of Zero-trust Security Strategies,” by ESG Senior Analyst John Grady, April 13, 2021, “Zero-trust approaches are arguably more relevant than ever due to the increasingly distributed nature of the modern enterprise. Whether implementing least-privilege tenets for user access or securing the connections to and between the disparate aspects of today’s hybrid multi-cloud deployments, zero trust can provide a framework to secure even the most complex environments. The sudden shift to work-from-home models has only highlighted the importance of a zero-trust approach.”

Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks have jointly developed solutions that Deloitte will deliver to mutual customers via its zero trust and cloud security orchestration automation and response services. The alliance combines Deloitte’s integrative, risk- and change-management capabilities with Palo Alto Networks’ cybersecurity platform technologies, with an initial focus on serving the public sector, critical infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications and media industries.

The solutions and their benefits include:

Zero trust enablement: Deloitte’s zero trust offering encompasses cyber assessment, strategy, design, configuration and integration services that align to leading zero trust principles. The offering will leverage Palo Alto Networks’ broad portfolio of security technologies to accelerate organizations’ adoption of zero trust, including identity management to enhance context-aware policy decisions across on-premises, hybrid and private/public cloud environments.

From our joint experience, alignment to Deloitte’s zero trust framework leveraging the Palo Alto Networks security portfolio can deliver tangible benefits such as the potential for up to a 40% reduction in security compliance costs, 80% decrease in dwell time (time to detect, respond and remediate), and lowered customers’ total cost of ownership by 35%.

Cloud security automation and orchestration: Deloitte’s Cloud Security offering combines Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud, a comprehensive Cloud Native Security Platform, and Cortex XSOAR, an extended security orchestration, automation and response platform, with Deloitte’s cloud security controls framework and library of cloud security use cases.

Customers can build automated preventive, detective and corrective controls across the spectrum of cyber risk domains, embedding security into the fabric of their cloud deployment and delivering cloud security services in an innovative, unified and rapid approach. This can help reduce customers’ cloud risk windows from minutes or hours to near-real time while reducing the complexity and cost of compliance.

“Organization-wide digital transformation demands highly coordinated, strategic and holistic change management to realize success. Taking a proactive approach to cyber risk management by embedding security into the fabric of digital initiatives — often through adoption of zero trust, automation and orchestration — enables that change in a risk-aware fashion, identifying and addressing security gaps early in the process instead of waiting for trouble to arise. Together, Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks will assist our clients in achieving their digital business goals while building secure, resilient enterprises.” said Kieran Norton, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory infrastructure solution leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

“Zero trust and cloud adoption are both journeys that Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks are exceptionally equipped to address for our customers. Deloitte has deep experience supporting major digital transformations, while Palo Alto Networks’ integrated cybersecurity platform of network, cloud and threat capabilities addresses the attack surface holistically, providing secure access anywhere, and driving visibility and compliance across the infrastructure and the cloud,” said Prem Iyer, vice president of Ecosystems, Global Systems Integrators, Palo Alto Networks.

Deloitte’s and Palo Alto Networks’ integrated zero trust enablement and cloud security automation and orchestration solutions are currently available in the U.S.