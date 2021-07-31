BehavioSec extends its behavioral biometrics platform into a SOC/ISO compliant SaaS version

BehavioSec announced that it has extended its patented technology and BehavioSense platform into a SOC/ISO compliant, hosted-version and a cloud-native, SaaS version. These new versions will help more organizations meet compliance and cloud mandates, support frictionless multi-factor authentication (MFA), and gain access to the advanced behavioral biometrics technology – which until now – has only been employed within the world’s largest banks, e-Identity providers, and online retailers.

According to the recent July release of the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection, “The convergence between online fraud detection (OFD), identity proofing and authentication continues with many organizations applying OFD capabilities to mitigate risk in identity proofing and authentication events.” The report further adds, “Banks are becoming increasingly comfortable with using vendor-hosted or SaaS solutions from vendors for transaction monitoring, which is a OFD capability that has traditionally been deployed on-premises in banking environments.”

As biometrics technology adoption increases and more companies look to hosted and SaaS-based solutions, the new SaaS-version of the company’s BehavioSense platform is the market’s first to offer comprehensive behavioral biometrics for MFA in this lightweight, self-service form factor. Unlike other SaaS-based solutions that may specialize in just web interfaces or typing, this new platform brings the company’s deep insights across device types and human interaction to identify unique humans during the authentication process.

“As more organizations move through digital transformation projects, adopting solutions that can offer accuracy, protect privacy, reduce friction – and be agile – is critical,” said Ed Amoroso, Founder and CEO of analyst firm TAG CYBER and former Chief Security Officer at AT&T. “This is especially important for organizations with continuous delivery models for their online services or those concerned with insider threat in our current remote/hybrid work environments.”

The new SaaS packaging is more than a port – it is purpose-built to streamline the BehavioSec API and feature set to offer transparent and passwordless MFA, reduction of step-ups, and replacement of legacy technologies like knowledge-based challenges. In particular, while the new service may seamlessly work in conjunction with one-time passwords (OTP), it can also serve as the means to retire OTP – as OTPs and SMS codes are notorious for their added costs to both business and consumer, friction-full experiences, and recently – vulnerability to a rising trend of SMS fraud.

To ensure rapid time-to-value, the new SaaS solution offers an especially lightweight SDK for easy deployment and integration with Identity & Access Management (IAM) platforms already implemented within customer environments for business, consumer, or workforce protection.

“The vision at the outset of this project was to bring this powerful technology used by the largest financial institutions to a broader audience needing a solution for digital identity protection that supports both compliance and privacy protection,” said BehavioSec VP of Products, Jordan Blake. “And it is not enough to make it available. It has to be highly deployable and user friendly, too – offering high value.”

In addition to the new SaaS version, the commercial release of the vendor-hosted BehavioSense service offers sophisticated fraud organizations the full breadth and depth of BehavioSec fraud prevention technology in a Type 2 SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliant environment. While the company’s software-based BehavioSense platform has always been fully cloud-compatible for deployment within customer environments (including public cloud), this release comes after the company’s April announcement of Type 1 SOC 2 certification and the subsequent completion of the full Type 2 and ISO requirements.

This announcement follows the company’s 2020 performance that saw a successful 300% growth and a series of developments during the first half of 2021, including significant platform updates and recently, key patent grants. As the company continues to invest in technology innovation and expansion of its go-to-market capabilities, the tripling of its platform footprint into a portfolio play provides a foundation to offer customers greater flexibility with multiple packaging and licensing options tightly aligned to customer requirements and phased implementations.

The new BehavioSense SaaS platform is available now in controlled release with general availability slated for later this year.