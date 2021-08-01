Ash Parikh joins Druva as CMO

Druva announced the appointment of Ash Parikh as Chief Marketing Officer. With extensive marketing leadership, proven experience building cloud-first businesses, and background in data management, Parikh is set to play a critical role as the company continues to fuel its growth and global expansion.

The appointment follows a string of company milestones, including increasing demand for its SaaS platform as cloud migration surges, surpassing $2 billion in valuation and its recent recognition as a Visionary on debut in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.

Parikh joins Druva from Informatica, where he held a number of marketing leadership positions over the last 14 years. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing, where he focused on marketing strategy, digital-first demand generation, connected campaigns, growth marketing, brand awareness, and operational excellence.

In his role, Parikh was pivotal in helping the company secure and maintain a leadership position in major industry analyst evaluations spanning a number of years, while building its position in the industry as a leading cloud data management vendor. He also led the marketing effort in Informatica’s transformation to a subscription and cloud-first business model.

“The last 12 months have been a time of tremendous growth and opportunity as businesses increasingly recognize the incredible potential of cloud data protection and management,” said Jaspreet Singh, CEO and Founder, Druva. “With over two decades of experience scaling marketing organizations, building deep alignment between sales and marketing, and driving industry leadership, Ash will be instrumental in helping Druva continue its strong momentum, and propelling our business to even greater heights.”

“As the industry’s largest at-scale SaaS solution with a metadata-rich end-to-end platform, Druva’s ability to deliver enterprise-class data protection is unwavering and unmatched,” said Parikh. “As more businesses prepare to harness the power of SaaS, Druva’s deep expertise means customers can not only strengthen data protection, but improve cyber resiliency and unlock the value of data. Druva is at an inflection point in its growth trajectory, and I’m incredibly excited to join this outstanding team and accelerate Druva’s growth even further.”