Dynatrace’s enhancements deliver analytics capabilities to more open-source services

Dynatrace announced customers can extend Smartscape, the Dynatrace platform’s real-time and continuously updated topology, to bring Dynatrace’s powerful AIOps and analytics capabilities to more open-source services, including OpenTelemetry, FluentD, and Prometheus.

This expands Dynatrace’s unique ability to unify observability data and detail dependencies across all entities in dynamic, cloud-native environments. As a result, DevOps and SRE teams can easily curate and analyze data streams from any source, at scale.

According to Stephen Elliot, Group Vice President, Management Software and DevOps, at IDC, “To power digital transformation, organizations often rely on heterogeneous and highly dynamic architectures. These reflect large-scale systems performing trillions of operations for vastly different purposes across the enterprise. The complexity is enhanced by an accelerated adoption of emerging, open-source technologies, which in turn generate telemetry data that is exploding in volume, speed, and cardinality. Organizations are challenged to translate unstructured data from these environments into actionable business insights. Traditional machine learning correlation falls short because the IT landscape is not properly represented in the data models, and the cause-and-effect chain remains unclear.”

The Dynatrace platform creates and continuously updates Smartscape topology in real time to support constantly changing, modern cloud environments, which can consist of millions of entities with trillions of dependencies. The combination of this and the platform’s powerful AIOps and analytics capabilities puts all data from these environments – including metrics, logs, traces, as well as data from user experiences and the latest open-source standards – into actionable context. This enables teams to analyze, troubleshoot, and optimize their clouds quickly and with precision.

“As a leading insurance provider in the health, life, invest, and car space, much of our business operates digitally and at scale,” said Michael Akers, Group Monitoring Services Manager at Vitality. “To provide an exceptional service to our advisers, members, and partners, we rely on an open, multicloud architecture with interconnected applications and microservices across Kubernetes and other cloud-native platforms. Despite the complexity of our environment and the immense amount of data produced, the Dynatrace platform’s extensive observability and AIOps capabilities help ensure everything in our cloud stack works seamlessly, and all steps in our supply chain deliver the services our members need, more efficiently than ever before.”

“Driving digital transformation at enterprise-scale requires highly dynamic architectures with interconnected apps and microservices across cloud-native platforms. Custom entities and open-source data streams, which may be connected medical devices for a healthcare provider, smart containers for shipping companies, or any other business-specific and mission-critical variables, make managing these environments even more difficult,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “With this announcement, we are increasing visibility across clouds, which helps DevOps and SRE teams tame complexity, accelerate innovation, and drive better business outcomes.”

These enhancements will be generally available within 60 days.