Saviynt and Deloitte expand partnership to offer cloud identity solutions to enterprises

Saviynt announced its technology platform is now available as a managed service with Deloitte. The expansion delivers Saviynt’s identity governance, privileged access, and access risk analytics capabilities to organizations as a managed service through Deloitte’s Digital Identity+ Platform, bringing together Saviynt’s innovative technology and Deloitte’s deep experience in providing strategic business solutions.

The Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud platform helps modernize identity and governance administration (IGA), secures access across multi-cloud environments, governs third-party access, enforces cloud privileged access management (PAM), and automates user lifecycle management with predictive analytics. Deloitte’s Digital Identity+ managed service offerings provide clients the ability to deploy new identity management capabilities within weeks, not months, and then scale the solution as needed – designed to help them reduce operational overhead and labor costs.

“We have built a strong strategic relationship with Deloitte to bring Saviynt to our joint customers in the technology, healthcare, consumer, and government and public sector industries,” said Scott Plutko, Senior Vice President Global Partners, Saviynt. “The natural next step in our relationship is a delivery model around managed services, where we work together to help clients address the most pressing identity security issues facing modern companies. We are excited to continue our valued relationship with Deloitte and help some of the world’s largest companies protect their valuable assets and stay ahead of the risk landscape.”

Talent acquisition struggles, evolving privacy and security regulations, growth in cloud adoption, and the shift to hybrid workplaces have fundamentally changed identity management needs, requiring enterprises to seek out trusted advisors to help them address these security and compliance challenges. With Saviynt integrated to Deloitte’s Digital Identity+ Platform, customers get cloud-first solutions that can tackle complex identity use-cases, delivered and managed efficiently.

“Our clients seek a more comprehensive approach to cyber risk where identity acts as the new perimeter and is the core to how security capabilities can be better managed and orchestrated,” shared Chirag Patel, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory and Principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. “We look forward to mutually supporting our clients in their journey to evolve and grow their digital identity capabilities.”

Saviynt is an enterprise-grade solution that includes IGA (highest rated in the Gartner 2021 IGA Solution Scorecard), PAM, and Access Risk Analytics – built for and delivered in an integrated cloud platform.