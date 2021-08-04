IGEL UD Pocket2 enables secure access for end user computing from anywhere

IGEL released the UD Pocket2, a portable USB device with a USB-A and a USB-C connector that enables secure and rapid access from any x86-64 endpoint to managed cloud or VDI workspaces.

Compatible with both legacy and modern devices, the UD Pocket2 is an ideal solution for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) users, staff working from home or organizations that wish to repurpose aging or existing hardware to allow simplified and managed access to the company network or cloud workloads, from anywhere.

Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL, says, “With an innovative, new reversible 2-in-1 design, the UD Pocket2 offers the versatility to transform both legacy systems as well as the latest devices with USB Type-C interfaces into a fully functional IGEL OS-powered endpoint for secure, manageable access to VDI, cloud workspaces and virtualized apps. In a time where enterprises need the ability to rapidly and securely help their people remain productive from anywhere, the UD Pocket2 packs an elegant solution into a conveniently compact and cost-effective USB device.”

The UD Pocket2 is pre-installed with IGEL OS Workspace Edition software and features built-in support for over 100 integrated partner technologies. Using the UD Pocket2, organizations can easily repurpose existing hardware, giving new life to any x86-64 device and making it a secure, managed cloud or VDI workspace.

The UD Pocket2 helps defend against the growing threat of ransomware on the endpoint as it can be used to provide swift disaster recovery should an endpoint become infected. With its USB-A and USB-C connectors, one on each end of the small USB device, the UD Pocket2 is also perfect for modern BYOD endpoints and other compatible small form factor devices. For users working remotely or from home, the UD Pocket2 with IGEL OS is highly secure with its read-only, Linux-based operating system with the added support of two-factor authentication and trusted execution.

Any device enabled with the UD Pocket2, or the UD Pocket USB-A device, becomes a manageable endpoint using the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) which can securely manage up to 300,000 IGEL OS-powered endpoints, whether on the corporate network or off. This makes endpoint management and control simple and secure, even across enterprises with a dispersed and diverse infrastructure of hardware brands and form factors, all from a single console.

Kevin McVitie, Technician, IT Service Operations, Phoenix Group, says, “IGEL is assisting us from an ongoing business resilience perspective. We work with a third-party workspace supplier who provide physical desktops, chairs, phones and shared PCs for business continuity purposes. IGEL’s UD Pocket is a simple solution – which comes on a thumb size USB drive – to get around the security issues of using shared equipment. In the event of an outage, we provide colleagues with a UD Pocket each which they insert into a PC, IGEL OS boots up directly, with a network connection then established to our datacenter so Citrix can be accessed.”