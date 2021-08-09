Report: The State of Pentesting 2021

In The State of Pentesting 2021 report we dive into data from 1,602 pentests performed in 2020 on Cobalt’s Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) platform.

We also survey 601 security practitioners, who are not Cobalt customers, to validate our findings.

The result is our most comprehensive look at the state of pentesting to date. We uncover a broad mixture of pain points, workflow challenges, and suggestions on how pentesting can become a more effective layer of defense.

