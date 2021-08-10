ForgeRock expands board of directors with two new appointments

ForgeRock announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Rinki Sethi, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Twitter and Johanna Flower, former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of CrowdStrike.

Sethi built her career leading and developing innovative online security infrastructure for Fortune 500 companies, including IBM, PG&E, Walmart.com, and eBay, as well as other large companies like Intuit and Palo Alto Networks. With more than 20 years of experience as a strategic leader and spearheading security projects in excess of $100 million, Sethi began her career as a developer.

She helped build the security infrastructure for Walmart.com and established security strategies for eBay’s 30+ global businesses in China, India, Australia, Korea, Germany, and England. Sethi has also played a key role in maintaining the integrity and security of global systems for mergers and acquisitions throughout her career.

Flower is a passionate and results-driven go-to-market executive with more than 20 years of experience. Serving as CrowdStrike’s first CMO, Flower led global marketing to support aggressive growth. She was instrumental in helping the company grow from $12 million to nearly $800 million in ARR.

Prior to CrowdStrike, Flower was the CMO at Websense (now Forcepoint). While at Websense, her vision helped shape the firm’s marketing and go-to-market strategies, resulting in the company becoming a worldwide leader in web security. She currently serves on the board of directors at Freshworks, Theta Lake, and Expel.

“We’re pleased to welcome both Rinki and Johanna to the ForgeRock Board of Directors. Their wealth of knowledge and experience in the technology sector will be invaluable as we look toward the future and evolve and improve the way people simply and safely access the connected world,” said Fran Rosch, CEO, ForgeRock.

“We’re fortunate to be able to leverage both Rinki’s expertise in online security and Johanna’s track record as a brand builder and go-to-market guru as we continue to work with the world’s most respected brands to help keep workforces and consumers protected from online threats.”

ForgeRock helps people simply and safely access the connected world. The company has been recognized as a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management and is backed by leading venture and private equity firms Accel, Foundation Capital, KKR, Meritech Capital, and Riverwood Capital.