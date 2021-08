ADVA unveils Layer 2 demarcation device for 5G sites moving to 25Gbit/s

ADVA introduced its FSP 150-XJ128, a Layer 2 demarcation device that offers an easy route to 25Gbit/s connectivity services. The solution is specifically designed to enable enterprise networks to expand in an easy and cost-effective way.

Until now, businesses had to choose between juggling their 10Gbit/s devices or making the expensive leap to 100Gbit/s. With the ADVA FSP 150-XJ128, they can address soaring data demand without using complex modulation techniques or undergoing a costly footprint increase. The solution simply slots into existing network infrastructure and delivers 2.5x the bandwidth at a lower cost per bit.

“Our FSP 150-XJ128 is the technology that businesses have been calling for. It empowers them to take the natural next step with zero hassle and without unnecessary expense. For many enterprises, trying to manage rapidly rising bandwidth needs using 10Gbit/s demarcation devices has become a real headache. Yet it doesn’t make economic sense to overhaul their entire system and go all the way to 100Gbit/s. What we’re providing is the ideal stepping stone for secure business growth,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA.

“Until today, there was no middle ground. Now, businesses can slot our FSP 150-XJ128 into their existing network infrastructure and seize new revenue opportunities.”

The ADVA FSP 150-XJ128 is ideal for 5G sites moving to 25Gbit/s and the perfect choice for preparing cable networks for DOCSIS 4.0 and above. The compact device supports 25Gbit/s Ethernet services with sophisticated OAM capabilities.

Optimized for cost-sensitive high-bandwidth edge applications, the ADVA FSP 150-XJ128 features fanless operation and an extended temperature range, removing the need for expensive air-conditioning.

With its hardware-assisted synchronization features, it also meets the most stringent timing requirements. Managed by ADVA’s Ensemble Controller and Ensemble Packet Director, the FSP 150-XJ128 gives operations teams the power of intuitive and comprehensive network control.

“What we’re offering businesses is a solution that hits the sweet spot. It enables enterprise networks to handle significantly more workloads and data-hungry applications without major investment or increased complexity. Now there’s a way to meet the bandwidth needs of 5G and cloud computing without complex modulation techniques or breaking the bank,” commented Eli Angel, VP, product line management, ADVA.

“As we’ve shown in several customer demos, our simple plug-and-play FSP 150-XJ128 delivers 2.5x the bandwidth in an instant. What’s more, it provides the Layer 2 demarcation and synchronization capabilities that enterprise networks require. Today’s launch marks the start of a new era of 25Gbit/s connectivity and a whole new world of opportunity for businesses.”