Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software automates data processing, reporting and analytics

Keysight Technologies has launched the new Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software, a fully automated cloud-based solution for streamlining data processing, as well as reporting and analytics, to speed analysis of a mobile operator’s 5G radio access network (RAN) performance.

Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software is based on a centralized, web-based data management platform for enterprise-level analytics and reporting. It enables operators, service contractors and network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) to accelerate network site acceptance, optimization, benchmarking and troubleshooting.

Nemo 5G RAN Analytics combines data analytics, built on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) frameworks, with an intuitive user interface (UI) to efficiently manage large amounts of data captured in a live 5G network.

“Worldwide intensification of multi-vendor 5G deployments is leading to the need for synchronized data management tools that simplifies access to interactive views and accelerates the uploading, processing, analysis and reporting of large volumes of data,” said Petri Toljamo, vice president and general manager for Nemo Wireless Network Solutions at Keysight.

“By improving the efficiency in the data analytics workflow, Nemo 5G RAN Analytics supports smooth roll-outs of a wide range of 5G services in diverse network typologies.”

Available as software as a service (SaaS), Nemo 5G RAN Analytics seamlessly connects with other Keysight Nemo solutions including:

Nemo Outdoor 5G NR Drive Test Solution – a laptop-based software for measuring the real end-user quality of experience (QoE) in 5G and legacy wireless networks.

– a laptop-based software for measuring the real end-user quality of experience (QoE) in 5G and legacy wireless networks. Nemo Cloud Remote Monitoring Solution – a centralized, web-based service that enables users to remotely control and manage measurement fleets in real time.

– a centralized, web-based service that enables users to remotely control and manage measurement fleets in real time. Nemo Handy – a handheld measurement software that uses Android-based commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) smartphones for verifying QoE in cellular networks.

– a handheld measurement software that uses Android-based commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) smartphones for verifying QoE in cellular networks. Nemo Network Benchmarking Solution – enables mobile operators to benchmark end-user QoE across multiple 5G NR and 4G LTE networks.

– enables mobile operators to benchmark end-user QoE across multiple 5G NR and 4G LTE networks. Nemo Backpack 5G In-Building Benchmarking Solution – allows users to measure in-building key performance indicators (KPIs) across multiple 5G networks simultaneously.

When combined, Keysight’s Nemo solutions enable users to quickly and reliably upload data captured in the field and share a common set of analytics reports across the organization.

Centralizing the data associated with a wide range of field-based measurements simplifies access to the data that underpins time-sensitive reporting, root cause analysis and other cross-organizational activities. Keysight’s Nemo 5G RAN Analytics enables users to automate a wide range of these activities, including:

Data throughput, radio frequency (RF) and voice performance analysis

Identification of network issues and root-cause analysis

Near real-time drill down diagnostics

Benchmarking performance of devices and cellular networks

Creating, managing and distributing customizable reports and dashboards

Performance analysis of over-the-top (OTT) applications such as YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.