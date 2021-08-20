New infosec products of the week: August 20, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting product releases from the past week, featuring releases from FireEye, SailPoint, FORESEE, Digital Guardian and GrammaTech.

FireEye XDR: Improving organizations’ capabilities for controlling incidents from detection to response

The FireEye XDR platform provides native security protections for endpoint, network, email, and cloud with a focus on improving organizations’ capabilities for controlling incidents from detection to response.

SailPoint Workflows enables customers to automate security tasks with no coding required

With SailPoint Workflows, you can simplify the integration and automation of identity security processes with just a few clicks. A simple drag-and-drop interface streamlines workflow setup through APIs and event triggers, delivering security and compliance with confidence.

FORESEE lauches double encrypted P709 PCIe SSD to ensure data security and avoid data leakage

The FORESEE P709 PCIe SSD, empowered by the TCG-OPAL 2.0 and Pyrite 2.0 encryption functions, ensures data security and avoids data leakage. In addition to the encryption functions, the capacity combination, power consumption and read/write performance of this product can hold its own against the mainstream market standard.

Digital Guardian enhances endpoint DLP visibility and security controls to secure a hybrid work model

Incorporating security into the cloud and the edge, and delivering data protection at the endpoint, are the only way to really secure the remote workforce. Digital Guardian’s new endpoint DLP features are purpose-built to address SASE gaps.

GrammaTech CodeSonar extends DevSecOps to embedded software development

GrammaTech announced the latest version of SAST platform CodeSonar, which automates the detection of coding defects to accelerate the implementation of DevSecOps methodologies in embedded software development pipelines.