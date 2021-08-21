Tech Data expands Cloud Solution Factory catalog on AWS

Tech Data announced it has expanded its catalog of outcome-based cloud solutions within the Cloud Solution Factory on Amazon Web Services (AWS). By expanding the AWS solution catalog, customers now have access to a new variety of fully vetted Click to Run solutions to address a wide range of business challenges and help simplify cloud processes.

“Cloud technology is evolving rapidly and continues to drive digital transformation; enterprises are increasingly investing in the cloud infrastructure to enhance mobility, collaboration, and customer-facing innovations,” said Sergio Farache, executive vice president of strategy, innovation, cloud and next generation technologies at Tech Data.

“Expanding our AWS cloud solutions catalog is an important step to deliver higher value to our partners by aggregating and orchestrating next-generation solutions. It also helps increase their speed to market and reach, while reducing time and risk for customers in the process and is easy to scale up and down to align with business needs.”

The new solutions offering is available globally through StreamOne™ simplifying the purchasing, provisioning and management of leading cloud provider services from a single platform. StreamOne provides a Global Solutions Marketplace, dashboards, analytics, white-label storefronts, multi-cloud billing and self-service lifecycle management to enable resellers to scale their cloud business.

The catalog expansion includes AWS pre-configured solutions for Core Infrastructure, Application Modernization and Data Protection. Tech Data is continually adding solutions in key practice areas. The offering is designed to help mid-market and small- and medium-sized businesses equally, whether they are in the early phases of building a cloud practice or more mature companies looking to optimize resources, streamline processes and gain efficiency.

“Speed and agility are critical elements our customers need for mission-focused enterprise adoption and to accelerate innovation,” said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs at AWS.

“We are excited Tech Data expanded their suite of AWS solutions to include Click to Run, which will enable small- and medium-sized Amazon Partner Network businesses to provision and deploy key cloud solutions in less than an hour instead of waiting hours, days, or weeks.”

The Tech Data Solution Factory methodology enables businesses to solve business challenges through ready-to-deploy solutions designed for simple and fast deployment. These solutions are developed by leveraging a vast portfolio of vendors and technology expertise to deliver business outcomes with next-gen technologies like cloud, analytics and IoT, and security.

Brandon Kaeir, Field CTO at Red8, a leading IT Services Provider and Tech Data partner said, “We are eager to start leveraging these solutions from Tech Data to help us automate current configuration and deployment processes that are often time-consuming and complex. These solutions provide us with a competitive advantage to deliver faster results to our customers, as well as giving us the opportunity to optimize our resources more efficiently and with greater profitability.”