NS1 NetBox Cloud makes open solution technology available as a SaaS

NS1 announced NetBox Cloud, a managed service that makes the popular open solution technology available as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for enterprises that require a simpler deployment path or more governance and support.

With more than 8,300 stars on GitHub, NetBox is a popular open source network automation and infrastructure resource management (IRM) technology. Set to release in Q4 2021, NetBox Cloud by NS1 will apply the experience, scale, infrastructure, and support from NS1’s existing portfolio of managed offerings to deliver a full SaaS version of NetBox.

NetBox’s lead maintainer, Jeremy Stretch, recently joined the company as a distinguished engineer in NS1 Labs. NS1 and Stretch accelerated the release of NetBox 3.0, which introduces a GraphQL API, IP address ranges, custom model validation, and a completely overhauled user interface, among numerous other improvements. The NS1 Labs team continues to invest time and resources into building out new features that will be available in both NetBox Cloud by NS1 and the community open source technology.

“Our investment in NetBox continues NS1’s full support of open source innovation and communities as well as our mission to deliver a portfolio of solutions that connect the world’s applications and audiences by unlocking powerful automation for dynamic and distributed infrastructure,” said Kris Beevers, CEO, NS1. “As we’ve scaled up our investment in NetBox, we’ve heard from many organizations that are seeking a more packaged, simplified, and supported way to adopt NetBox as a single source of truth for network automation. NetBox Cloud by NS1 provides that simplified adoption route, while continuing to speed and expand NetBox innovation to the open source project.”

NS1 Labs spurs innovation in foundational internet, networking, and application infrastructure technologies to build a better connected future. In addition to innovating on existing open source projects, including pktvisor, Flamethrower, and NetBox, NS1 labs developed Orb, a dynamic edge observability platform that helps operators, developers, and end users understand traffic flows in real time.