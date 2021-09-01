Prosegur Security and Everseen enhance physical security in retail with human-centric AI solutions

Prosegur Security and Everseen have partnered to reimagine physical security in retail and other industries using human-centric artificial intelligence solutions. The partnership will enhance security processes through a shared focus on innovation.

Initially, the two companies will roll out retail-specific solutions focused on checkout intelligence, parking lot solutions, process automation and supply chain security. Joint customers will minimize risks, including shrink, more effectively by equipping their existing asset protection and loss prevention personnel with real-time alerts that transform AI-enabled insights into human action.

Future joint AI solutions will expand into other industries and leverage the considerable global presence of Prosegur in both human and technology applications.

“This new partnership will start with giving retailers new AI-strengthened tools to use inside stores as well as in adjacent, fast-growing retail services such as curbside pickup and buy-online-pick-up-in-store,” said Tony D’Onofrio, CEO of Prosegur’s global retail business unit. “At the center of this partnership will be major global retailers that will co-define with both Everseen and Prosegur the AI-driven security solutions of the future. Everseen has an impressive track record of developing AI technologies in retail, and all of us at Prosegur look forward to working together with its team and quickly realizing our joint value proposition across all the sectors that we cover.”

“Retail already is an important sector for both Everseen and Prosegur, and this new partnership strengthens our commitment to improving end-to-end retail processes,” said Alan O’Herlihy, founder and CEO of Everseen. “We look forward to building on Everseen’s proven AI solutions and augmenting Prosegur’s customer base with real-time and actionable intelligence that reduces shrink and improves store operations. Prosegur is one of the top three security companies in the world, but the bedrock of this partnership is our shared desire and vision to reinvent the security industry by actively embracing innovative technology solutions.”Prosegur Security