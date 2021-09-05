Chandar Venkataraman joins Very Good Security as CPO

Very Good Security announced the hire of Chandar Venkataraman as Chief Product Officer (CPO) to drive product innovation in security and compliance across the VGS services as the company furthers its rapid growth this year.

“VGS is revolutionizing how companies approach compliance, data security and custodianship through our Zero Data approach,” said Mahmoud Abdelkader, co-founder and CEO of VGS. “Chandar’s incredible leadership in technology products and engineering has left a lasting impact on every company he’s served. We’re excited to bring his product leadership to VGS to accelerate our mission of bringing Zero Data to companies of all sizes through product innovations.”

Venkataraman is a global product and technology leader with 20+ years of experience in product innovation and product-led growth. He has led world-class product, engineering, and design teams in building industry-leading products in cloud computing, security, and enterprise software. Before joining VGS, he was executive vice president and CPO at Mattermost, general manager at AWS, and CPO at Druva.

“VGS’ unique Zero Data approach to data custodianship, security, and compliance is redefining the industry in a fascinating way,” said Venkataraman. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the company and work with a phenomenal team to deliver product innovations that customers will love. I look forward to enabling a growing set of customers to unlock untapped business value from their data with VGS.”

Using a Zero Data approach, VGS offers services like card issuing, payments optimization, tokenization, and more to customers like DoorDash, Brex, Texas Capital Bank and Even, among others.