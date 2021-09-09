SecureAuth’s security solutions now available in AWS Marketplace

SecureAuth announced the availability of the SecureAuth Identity Platform and the SecureAuth Identity Store in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Starting immediately, AWS customers can locate and purchase SecureAuth solutions directly in AWS Marketplace or through any AWS-certified SecureAuth channel partner. SecureAuth customers can take advantage of AWS Marketplace’s simple procurement process as well as qualify for AWS spend credits via their Enterprise Discount Program (EDP).

SecureAuth solutions allow a secure and flexible authentication experience for employees, partners, and customers. Delivered as a service and deployed across cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, SecureAuth manages and protects access to applications, systems and data at scale, anywhere in the world.

“Identity security has become a foundation for driving digital transformation and business enablement, while securing access to critical resources and data, within enterprises today,” said Mike Williams, SecureAuth’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Having SecureAuth’s solutions available in AWS Marketplace, where leading organizations find, purchase and deploy cloud-based solutions, makes it even easier for enterprises around the world to leverage SecureAuth to modernize their identity security.”

SecureAuth customers can accelerate time to value by working with AWS-certified SecureAuth partners to not only streamline purchasing and procurement, but also ensure seamless implementation, deployment and ongoing support. As a completely channel-focused organization, SecureAuth offers all products via its network of global channel value-added resellers and distributors today.

“Organizations are facing the demands of securing their remote workforce and modernizing their environments in the cloud,” said Bill Strub, Co-Founder of NaviLogic. “SecureAuth empowers our clients to have innovative identity management that addresses the challenges of providing secure access to applications, data and systems. And, because NaviLogic is an AWS Marketplace Certified Partner Private Offers (CPPO) provider, our clients have flexible options for acquiring the SecureAuth platform.”