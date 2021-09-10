LogDNA Streaming ingests and normalizes large amounts of log data

LogDNA unveiled LogDNA Streaming. LogDNA’s Data Ingestion Pipeline can ingest, parse, and normalize massive, fluctuating amounts of structured and unstructured log data. LogDNA Streaming now automatically sends that data to any application or analysis tool, while maintaining tight control over storage costs and compliance measures.

“With the rise of cloud-native infrastructure and soaring data volumes, enterprises continue to make difficult sacrifices around how to use all of their machine data while controlling costs,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO, LogDNA, who blogged about the announcement today. “Building upon LogDNA’s ability to ingest and normalize massive volumes of log data, we’ve now made it possible to route that vital data for a wide range of use cases, from application development and troubleshooting to cybersecurity and compliance.”

Already, LogDNA’s platform strengths allow some of our customers to leverage data from LogDNA in new machine data pipeline use cases. For example:

A major U.S. airline deployed LogDNA to give developers and SREs across 27 different agile product teams access to their log data. These teams leverage data from many microservice and monolithic applications across multiple clouds and on-premise environments with LogDNA and stream it into other observability tools for a diverse set of use cases.

A major cloud provider uses LogDNA as their embedded provider for both logging and monitoring. LogDNA’s SaaS and private cloud solutions are deployed across 11 global data centers, and empower both internal teams and enterprises using cloud services to fully understand their application and system performance. And now, 100 accounts on their cloud platform are streaming logs from LogDNA to their SIEM.

One of the world’s largest e-commerce companies uses LogDNA to capture IoT data from their warehouse robots. Centralizing their logs into a single platform allows them to troubleshoot issues with their robots as they happen in the field. Seventy-five percent of employees in the robotics division of this company access their logs, which is made possible by having a tool that’s optimized for a DevOps culture.

As we prepare LogDNA Streaming for general availability, we’re giving early access to a limited number of users. You’ll act as a design partner to shape the future of this important capability.