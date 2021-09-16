Martin Roesch joins Netography as CEO

Netography announced that industry luminary Martin Roesch has joined the company as CEO. With the addition of Roesch, CEO and co-founder Barrett Lyon will assume the role of Chief Architect and co-founder, alongside CTO and co-founder Dan Murphy.

“As long-time industry collaborators, I am thrilled that Martin is joining Netography to help supercharge our growth at a time when we see strong market need and demand for our solution,” said Barrett Lyon, co-founder of Netography. “We both firmly believe that the traditional approaches to securing organizations no longer hold water. Today’s threat landscape and hybrid enterprise environments require radically new services rather than the current bolted-on features on top of existing decade-old solutions.

Roesch is the creator of the open-source project Snort and the former Founder, CEO, and CTO of network security firm Sourcefire. That company commercialized the Snort software and was a pioneer in the industry, leading the open-core business model, intrusion prevention systems, next-generation firewalls, context-driven network security, and cloud-based advanced anti-malware technologies. Cisco acquired Sourcefire in 2013, where Roesch served as Chief Architect in the Security Business Group. Since leaving Cisco in 2019, Roesch has served as an investor and advisor to numerous companies in the security and infrastructure space.

“I am beyond excited at the opportunity ahead for Netography,” said Roesch. “In the past, this team went after the DDoS problem and essentially put an end to those kinds of attacks nation-state-directed. Now it’s time we take on the flood of data theft, ransomware, and nation-state-directed hacking that costs organizations billions of dollars per year in lost business and recovery efforts. We are redefining how networks are secured, and I am thrilled to join this talented, seasoned team to expand our customer and market footprint rapidly.”

“It is incredible to have Martin join the team at Netography and drive the company’s next phase of growth,” said Robin Vasan, Partner of Mango Capital, an investor in Netography. “For organizations to stay ahead of today’s advanced threats, a different security approach is needed. Netography’s technology, led by the dream team of Martin, Barrett, and Dan, will help organizations navigate this new reality in simpler, more streamlined ways than ever before possible.”

Netography’s award-winning NDR is a genuine SaaS offering. There are no physical or virtual sensors or appliances to deploy and nothing to manage ever. The company’s technology deploys, runs, and scales using the full power of the cloud. Zero trust models reduce the return on unwieldy full packet capture and deep packet inspection solutions, quickly rendering them obsolete.

In real-time, Netography ingests metadata, enriches it, and detects attacks in a much simpler and easier to manage package than traditional network detection and response (NDR) solutions while providing reusable integrations to block, reroute, orchestrate, and inform or alert.