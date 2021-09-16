Vouched appoints Steve McQuade as CTO

Vouched announced that veteran technology executive Steve McQuade has joined as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). McQuade will accelerate development of the company’s patent-pending identity verification AI, and scale both the engineering team and international capability for the company’s global expansion.

“The largest industries, from banking to real estate to healthcare, adopt Vouched to rapidly verify customers, grow revenue, and meet compliance requirements,” said Vouched CEO and Co-Founder, John Baird. “Steve’s track record of driving cutting-edge technology development and building world-class engineering teams will revolutionize Vouched’s AI capabilities and deliver commercial-grade solutions for the enterprise.”

“What drew me to Vouched is their culture of innovation and commitment to creating world-leading AI for identity verification,” said McQuade. “By rapidly verifying people no matter where they live, Vouched provides access to life’s most critical services like banking, employment, and healthcare to people worldwide, and that is truly transformative.”

McQuade previously headed technology at TUNE as the Vice President of Engineering and Operations, leading the company through periods of rapid growth. Prior to TUNE, he served as Vice President of Engineering at Yapta and AudienceScience, and held Sr. Technology Management roles at the Walt Disney Internet Group.