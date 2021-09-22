Yugabyte Cloud delivers distributed SQL without the operational overhead of managing a database

Yugabyte released Yugabyte Cloud, Yugabyte’s public database-as-a-service offering. Yugabyte Cloud, a fully managed offering of YugabyteDB, combines the power of distributed SQL with the ease of use of a cloud database service.

Developers can create and connect to a highly scalable, resilient Postgres compatible database in minutes with zero operational overhead. Yugabyte announced Yugabyte Cloud from the keynote stage of the third annual Distributed SQL Summit.

“YugabyteDB is the database of choice for organizations building cloud native microservices that demand highly scalable and resilient systems of record,” said Karthik Ranganathan, co-founder and CTO of Yugabyte. “YugabyteDB is feature-compatible with Postgres, allowing developers to easily start using the database with no changes to code or tooling. And now, Yugabyte Cloud makes distributed SQL effortless, allowing developers to focus on the application instead of the database.”

“We don’t want to have to worry about the operations of a high availability database that much,” said Philippe Larochelle, Application Architect at Abra Controls. “We are much more interested in learning about the fine details of calculating gas flows and doing that well than we are about running a database. Yugabyte Cloud frees us from the operational overhead of running a database while addressing our need for resilience and scale.”

Over the past few months, more than 1,000 organizations have signed up for the beta version of Yugabyte Cloud. Early access customers such as Midoin, Abra Controls and Keepworks are using Yugabyte Cloud to power their cloud native applications and business-critical services. Yugabyte Cloud is available in over 30 regions in Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform, with Microsoft Azure coming soon.

With Yugabyte Cloud, developers can focus on building great applications while leaving the day-to-day operations to Yugabyte. The cloud database service applies industry best practices to manage the infrastructure and database securely, offering capabilities such as daily backups, non-disruptive software upgrades, continuous availability, database usage monitoring, logging and audit, identity and access management, data encryption, and key rotation.

“When it comes to cloud databases, attributes like resilience, scalability, geo-distribution, and security are paramount, as is a common control interface in an increasingly distributed world. But it’s rare for one database to excel at every one of these points,” said Mike Leone, senior analyst, ESG. “Yugabyte’s Postgres compatible database offers linear scalability, proven resilience, cross-tool and environment compatibility, and built-in security developed from the ground up to eliminate tradeoffs. When you combine all of this, it makes for one of the most powerful and compelling databases on the market.”

Yugabyte Cloud offers simple pricing based on the number of vCPUs used in the distributed database environment. Customers can choose between pay-as-you-go pricing and an annual subscription option depending on their needs. To make it even more effortless for developers to get started, Yugabyte offers a perpetual free tier of the cloud service.