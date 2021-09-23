Melissa Daimler joins Udemy as Chief Learning Officer

Udemy announced that Melissa Daimler has joined the company as Chief Learning Officer where she will support the employee experience through learning and organizational development, while also helping the company culture continue to evolve.

She will also be working with Udemy’s customers as a trusted learning advisor, helping them develop learning strategies that will guide them through this next phase of distributed work. Daimler brings over two decades of experience across HR and People, Learning and Development, Talent Management, and Organizational Development.

“We are excited to welcome Melissa to Udemy as our Chief Learning Officer,” said Gregg Coccari, CEO of Udemy. “Melissa’s expertise and dedication to learning and development will make her an incredible addition to our learning culture at Udemy, as well as a trusted advisor to our customers who are driving business outcomes through learning.”

Daimler most recently served as founder and CEO of Daimler Partners, where she worked with executives, teams, and organizations to identify the strategic business and cultural levers that increase organizational effectiveness. Prior to founding Daimler Partners, Daimler led the HR function at Epylon (acquired by Accenture), before creating and building Learning, Organizational, and Talent Development functions for Adobe, Twitter, and WeWork.

“I am thrilled to join the Udemy team and help further the company’s incredible mission of creating new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to knowledge and skills,” said Daimler. “Continuous learning is a business imperative in today’s changing world. I believe it is a key component to building a healthy culture and successful business. I look forward to supporting the talent and skills development of Udemy employees and our customers alike.”

Drawing from her experience, Daimler is the author of the book, Reculturing, (McGraw Hill), which is slated for Spring 2022 release. It examines the modern workplace by rebooting diluted definitions of corporate culture into an ongoing practice that helps both employees and organizations become successful.