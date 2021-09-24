SCADAfence partners with Keysight Technologies to protect OT environments from security threats

SCADAfence announced a partnership with Keysight Technologies to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, to amplify network visibility and cybersecurity to some of the world’s most complex OT networks. This new partnership will help organizations gain better control over their industrial environments and detect malicious activities, reducing risk through continuous monitoring and proactive mitigation.

As more critical network infrastructures adopt advanced automation systems to integrate their OT and SCADA technologies, securing the increased attack surface from threats has become more challenging with each attack. Managing these risks has become extremely complicated due to the fact that most OT network environments and devices are not monitored directly by security personnel. Consequently, the Industrial Control System (ICS) networks are harder to monitor and secure as they’re very diverse, and most of the time, they operate with an increased risk of industrial-specific vulnerabilities.

This new partnership between SCADAfence and Keysight will allow organizations to have amplified visibility into OT and IT networks and increased detection and response capabilities in their OT environments. SCADAfence’s non-intrusive platform for deep packet inspection (DPI) together with Keysight’s network test access points (TAPs) and Network Packet Brokers (NPB) solutions will work together to provide complete traffic visibility, security, and asset inventory management in real-time to their industrial customers.

“Protecting and securing OT environments from security threats and anomalies has become a top priority for the industrial sector and we provide deep packet-level visibility with accurate real-time analytics,” said Elad Ben-Meir, CEO of SCADAfence. “We’re excited to partner with Keysight Technologies to help industrial organizations leverage both solutions for better visibility and more advanced packet information within OT environments.”

The deployment of SCADAfence and Keysight Technologies together provides increased real-time visibility into OT environments, detailed asset visibility and continuous threat detection for oil and gas facilities, manufacturing sites, water and wastewater environments, automotive, and other industrial infrastructures.

With the ability to collect different data across all OT environments, Keysight will be able to provide more actionable insights for customers on the threats affecting their IT environments and SCADAfence will map out the connections between IT and OT to assess the potential impacts to operational environments.

“Critical infrastructures are being targeted more than ever and are facing more security threats in the OT and IoT networks. The mitigation process can take from weeks to possibly months to patch vulnerabilities within the more complex environments,” said Taran Singh, vice president, enterprise solutions, Keysight. “Our joint-partnership with SCADAfence will allow our customers and other industrial organizations to speed up that process from weeks to a few days.”