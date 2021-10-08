Cynerio Now! empowers small hospitals to secure IoT and OT medical devices

Cynerio launched Cynerio Now!, a healthcare industry specific solution to help small hospitals reduce risks to medical IoT devices.

Cyber attacks on the healthcare industry have increased dramatically over the last 18 months – more than doubling in 2020 alone – with small hospitals among the most at-risk due to limited technical, human and financial resources to combat cyber threats. Built with the affordability and ease-of-use needed to help small hospitals, Cynerio Now! will empower these organizations to reduce the spread of malware, ransomware and other device security threats to an organization’s connected medical devices.

“Small hospitals face unique challenges, often with limited IT budgets and staff, but they are still expected to provide the same level of patient care, security and compliance as larger hospitals and health systems,” said Leon Lerman, CEO and co-founder, Cynerio. “With Cynerio Now!, small hospitals can effectively address burgeoning security concerns so that they can continue to focus on their primary mission – caring for patients.”

Cynerio Now! ensures short- and long-term risk reduction from ransomware, breaches, and threats to patient safety from IoT and OT medical device risks. Eliminating critical risks in under 30 days and adding IoT incident response capabilities to small hospitals from day one, the solution enables hospital IT teams with security visibility into IoT environments, automating threat detection, mitigation and remediation to simplify IoT security management.

Additionally, with Cynerio’s virtual segmentation validation engine, small hospitals can contain and micro-segment device threats while devices are connected to patients, allowing patient care to continue securely even in the event of a security threat.

Cynerio Now! will be offered in two subscription options, including:

Basic subscription: Includes product training and 10 days of professional services

TAM support: Extend your team and guarantee long-term risk reduction with on-call services

Cynerio is a provider of healthcare IoT security solutions, empowering hospitals and healthcare systems to detect and combat medical device threats. Cynerio’s platform secures every connected asset, including IoMT, IoT and OT devices, ensuring the security of both new and outdated medical devices.

With this new solution, the company is pushing forward its mission to empower healthcare facilities with the control, foresight and adaptability to maintain security and compliance, making its platform more accessible to small and rural hospitals.