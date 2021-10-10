Infoworks 5.0 accelerates and lowers cost of cloud migration and analytics deployment

Infoworks announced Version 5.0 – the latest release of the company’s comprehensive software solution for automated cloud migration and enterprise data operations.

As businesses accelerate their digital transformation efforts, migrating data and analytics to the cloud is a critical step towards agility and scale. Infoworks helps businesses leverage their data assets by automating time and labor-intensive processes for cloud migration and delivering data to where it is needed, when it is needed.

Many attempts to migrate data and data workloads to the cloud using legacy methodologies and tools have failed, as these methods and tools require large teams of specialized labor and lack automation. Furthermore, these methodologies were not purpose-built to support unified hybrid multi-cloud data operations.

Designed for large-scale hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Infoworks provides customers a comprehensive solution to deploying a modern automated enterprise data fabric, enabling unprecedented speed, scale, and simplicity from initial cloud migration to subsequent enterprise-wide data operations.

This latest release of the Infoworks platform delivers significant enhancements to further simplify and accelerate time-to-value.

Amongst the many enhancements are:

Simplification and deep automation of data migration to the cloud from on-premises enterprise data warehouses (EDWs) and Hadoop.

Automated migration of legacy data workloads, including automated conversion from SQL, Python, and Java to Spark.

Over 200 data source connectors to onboard and consolidate data from all common enterprise and cloud data sources

A unified console to design, deploy and orchestrate data and data workloads across multiple data lakes, and cloud data warehouses in hybrid multi-cloud environments

Infoworks solves the key challenges that enterprises face in migrating to the cloud and leveraging data assets to transform the business by significantly reducing the time-to-value, cost, and dependence on large pools of skilled talent.

“We have seen a surge in demand as businesses respond to the urgency of digital transformation and accelerate migration to the cloud,” said Buno Pati, Infoworks CEO. “Infoworks has enabled some of the largest companies in the world to modernize their data platforms and accelerate creation of new business value through analytics agility and scale, and we continue to rapidly innovate to meet the needs of our customers.”