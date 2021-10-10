Kava Labs chooses CertiK to bring risk assessment and real-time threat monitoring to its ecosystem

Kava Labs announces CertiK as the second recipient of the $185M Kava Ignition Fund.

CertiK has been selected by Kava Labs to receive a portion of the Kava Ignition Fund to provide enhanced security for the Kava Ecosystem. As part of the partnership, CertiK will conduct regular security assessments of the Kava Platform and provide users with insights into the security and risk of projects on the ecosystem via their Leaderboard.

As a leader in blockchain security, CertiK is the perfect early partner for the Kava Ecosystem. Utilizing AI technology to actively monitor for vulnerabilities, CertiK gives both developers and users unparalleled peace of mind when building and transacting in the decentralized space.

“The Kava Ecosystem is all about onboarding best-in-class developers to deliver value to users of the world’s safest DeFi platform,” said Scott Stuart, Kava CEO. “CertiK is the highest regarded security auditor in all of crypto. It’s only natural that we’d onboard CertiK to secure the Kava Ecosystem and protect its users.”

The goal of the Kava Ecosystem is to make decentralized services accessible to mainstream users by creating the safest, most scalable environment for DeFi. With the support of CertiK, the Kava Ecosystem can guarantee both its users and future partners the most secure experience in DeFi.