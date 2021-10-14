Okta Workflows automates identity processes and accelerates innovation

Okta announced the availability of Okta Workflows as a standalone offering for all customers. Okta Workflows now addresses a broadened set of identity automation use cases beyond Lifecycle Management capabilities, including advanced security orchestration and DevOps.

New pre-built Connectors and pre-configured Templates, in addition to a new no cost option for up to five flows, enables customers to realize the benefits of Okta Workflows more quickly across Workforce and Customer Identity use cases. With Okta Workflows serving as the extensibility toolkit for coders and non-coders alike, anyone can build and innovate with Okta.

Okta Workflows: The automation behind customer and employee experiences

Okta Workflows automates complex identity-centric business processes for many of the world’s leading brands. Customers can now harness the power of identity to solve security, productivity, and user experience challenges more so than ever and choose from varied development styles from low-code to no-code. Notably, Sonos, Slack, Intercom, and Moody’s all achieved greater scalability, accelerated time to value, increased operational efficiency, and elevated customer-facing experiences using Okta Workflows.

Now any customer can leverage the power of Okta Workflows to solve any identity use case from provisioning and security to customer privacy and more. Customers can get started at no cost with the option to upgrade after five flows.

“Moody’s is a leading provider of financial analysis software and services that helps millions of people and investors make better decisions,” said George Kurian, SVP of Cybersecurity, Moody’s. “In our industry, regulation is mission-critical and Okta is central in helping us meet our security goals and solve key business and IT complexity challenges. With Okta Workflows, we can easily orchestrate complex identity processes with customized workflows on a product basis, increasing our business agility and strengthening our overall security posture. We save time, money, and lower our overall risk by using identity and automation to streamline critical processes.”

Pre-built connectors for Jamf and Microsoft Teams; new pre-configured templates

Okta Workflows is underpinned by the Okta Integration Network consisting of more than 7,000 integrations to the most in-demand cloud and on-premises applications and tools on the market. New pre-built Connectors for Okta Workflows to Jamf and Microsoft Teams enable customers to simply integrate top productivity and device ops tooling.

In addition, Templates for Okta Workflows can be downloaded and used as-is, or can be modified for their organization’s unique needs to make integration even more plug and play. New templates available to customers include:

Suspicious activity alerts: Okta enables end-users to report any activity they don’t recognize as ‘suspicious activity’ to their organization administrators. Investigating the suspicious activity reported in a timely manner is critical for preventing and deterring fraud. The new template provides an example for automatically creating an incident in a tool such as PagerDuty when suspicious activity is reported.

Conditional access after document signatures: ​​Many organizations use apps like DocuSign to control agreements – such as Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs), Lease Contracts, and Terms of Service (TOS) – that dictate which resources users can access. This template leverages DocuSign webhooks to capture when a user signs a document, which can then in turn determine which systems a user can access.

Personalized, omni-channel experiences with progressive profiling: Marketers can use Okta Workflows in combination with features of Okta Progressive Profiling and OneTrust Preference Management to deliver personalized omnichannel customer experiences. The easily extensible Workflows template synchronizes Okta Universal Directory user profile attributes to OneTrust Preference Center as data subject transactions of custom preferences and topics.

“Okta Workflows has grown tremendously in its adoption and has been embraced by customers as an integral way to solve complex data, privacy, security, and customer experience challenges,” said Diya Jolly, Chief Product Officer, Okta.

“Everyone is dealing with more applications and touch points across networks and systems — and identity must be agile and adaptable. The new availability and accessibility of Okta Workflows enables anyone to simply build identity use cases spanning all digital touchpoints, faster than ever before. In addition, important new connectors and templates further help our customers benefit from the depth and power of the Okta Integration Network.”

Availability

Okta Workflows will be available as a standalone offering beginning in November 2021; new connectors and templates will also be available beginning Fall 2021.