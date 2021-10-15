Spirion partners with HANDD Business Solutions to help companies with data privacy regulations

Spirion and HANDD Business Solutions announced a partnership that showcases the depth of Spirion’s data discovery and classification technology combined with HANDD’s specialization in data protection.

Spirion helps organizations comply with ever-changing data privacy regulations, avoid costly fees, protect against data breaches, and defend an organization’s reputation with Spirion Sensitive Data Platform (SDP).

The Spirion privacy-grade solution helps organizations discover sensitive data, classify data based on its level of sensitivity, and remediate sensitive data wherever it lives. HANDD’s independent data protection specialists work with FTSE 100 companies to protect data, detect threats to networks and systems and respond quickly.

“Spirion takes data protection to the next level, and when paired with our ability to roll-out projects in line with budget and timelines, customers can be certain we’ll be able to deliver successfully against requirements in their journey to a GDPR compliant framework,” said Matt Parkinson, Data Security Specialist, HANDD.

“We’re committed to enabling and working with our partners to give customers a complete and thorough data protection experience,” said Tom Palomaki, Chief Customer Officer, Spirion. “By partnering with HANDD, organizations around the world can secure the entire journey of data, from consultancy and technical design, through installation, training and support. HANDD’s specialist knowledge and unmatched expertise makes it a trusted partner in securing an organizations’ data.”